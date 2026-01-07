Pakistan explores defence deal with Bangladesh, JF-17 jets on offer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Bangladesh are in talks over a potential defence pact that could include the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Pakistan’s military said on Wednesday. The discussions took place in Islamabad between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan.

The talks also covered the fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft and associated training and support packages. Pakistan emphasized that the discussions aim to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes amid warming ties between Islamabad and Dhaka following political changes in Bangladesh, including the August 2024 protests that led to the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Direct trade between the two countries has resumed for the first time since Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

Pakistan has been actively expanding weapons sales, with JF-17s included in deals with Azerbaijan and a $4-billion pact with Libya’s National Army. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the growing success of Pakistan’s defence industry could significantly boost the country’s economy.

News.Az