Pakistan says India cannot unilaterally exit Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, has asserted that India cannot unilaterally withdraw from the Indus Waters Treaty.

The minister was speaking at a diplomatic reception in Dubai organised by the Pakistani Consulate to celebrate Pakistan Day. The event, postponed due to Ramadan and Eid, was attended by dignitaries from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Iran, Turkey, and several European and African countries, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

Iqbal emphasised that the World Bank, as the guarantor of the treaty, is responsible for ensuring its implementation.

Iqbal outlined Pakistan's plan to use diplomatic channels and engage friendly nations to pressure India to honour the agreement. "We will not compromise on our water rights and will pursue this matter diplomatically," he said.

Referring to India’s recent actions along the Line of Control, Iqbal accused New Delhi of provocations but assured that Pakistan is prepared for all eventualities. "If India opts for aggression, it will bear the greater loss," he warned.

