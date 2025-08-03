Pakistan sends 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan today sent its 17th batch of 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which includes essential items such as food, medical equipment and milk powder.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated this on the social network X, News.Az reports.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanded an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians.

Ishaq Dar called for a long-term political settlement based on a two-state solution (based on the pre-1967 borders), in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

