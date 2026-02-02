Pakistan targets 45 million children in polio drive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan on Monday launched its first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026, aiming to immunize more than 45 million children between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, the National Emergency Operations Center said.

The campaign was inaugurated in Islamabad by the prime minister’s focal person for polio eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, with representatives from UNICEF and the World Health Organization also in attendance, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Addressing the ceremony, Farooq said polio eradication remains a top priority for the government and described the campaign as “crucial” to eliminating the disease.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries in the world where polio is still endemic, prompting authorities to step up nationwide vaccination efforts in a bid to halt transmission.

News.Az