Pakistan reports sharp decline in polio cases in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan reported a sharp decline in polio cases in 2025 due to sustained vaccination campaigns and improved disease surveillance, health authorities said on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Official data showed polio cases fell from 74 in 2024 to 30 in 2025, with no new cases reported nationwide since September. Six vaccination campaigns were conducted during the year, including five nationwide drives.

Authorities said the virus still circulates in some high-risk areas, requiring continued vigilance and targeted vaccination efforts to prevent resurgence.

The latest nationwide campaign, held from Dec. 15 to 21, achieved over 98 percent coverage, with improved performance across all provinces, Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, northern Gilgit-Baltistan region and Islamabad. Missed children declined by 18 percent compared with the previous round, particularly in the southern parts of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan will intensify targeted efforts in 2026 to interrupt remaining transmission and achieve complete polio eradication, officials said.

News.Az