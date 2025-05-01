Pakistan warns any misadventure by India will be met with swift response
Chief of Pakistan's Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir addresses troops on May 1, 2025 (Photo: ISPR)
Chief of Pakistan's Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has warned that any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response.
The army chief made the remarks while visiting the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) to witness Exercise Hammer Strike—a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.
“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” the army chief warned.