Pakistan will participate in COP29 in a befitting manner: Senate Chairman

Gilani said that the two countries as intertwined in deep-rooted cultural and religious affinities. Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized the need to further boost the trade links, saying that there exists a huge scope for expanding trade ties in diverse sectors.Both countries enjoyed cordial relations at International forums which reflect the magnitude of love and respect that both the countries have for each other, he added. The Chairman Senate also expressed satisfaction that the highest level of contact between the two countries is going in the right direction and there was a need to further explore avenues for bilateral cooperation through the exchange of delegations.He also emphasized frequent exchanges at parliamentary and other levels to enhance people to people contacts.Yousaf Raza Gilani also expressed his well wishes for the people of Parliament and the leadership of Azerbaijan. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on winning the bid to host COP29 in the beautiful city of Baku in November 2024. The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan will participate in this important event in a befitting manner. He also expressed his good wishes to his counterpart and extended an invitation to visit Pakistan at a convenient.Ambassador Khazar Farhadov thanked the Chairman Senate for the warm welcome. He also underscored the need for high-level contacts and boosting corporations in diverse sectors."Pakistan is an important country for Azerbaijan and we desire to further expand ties in different arenas," the Ambassador said.

News.Az