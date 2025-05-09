Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan’s National Defense University

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation consisting of leadership and listeners of the National Security and War Course of the National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan visited the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the delegation was informed in detail about the university's activities, ongoing reforms, and future goals, and presentations were delivered. A broad exchange of views was held on the current cooperative relations between the military educational institutions of the two countries and the prospects for their development.

Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science and Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute, Major General Arif Hasanov, welcomed the Pakistani delegation and highlighted the strong friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Major General Hasanov stressed the importance of deepening these ties in the field of military education.

Subsequently, negotiations were held regarding new educational institutions planned to be established in the near future at the National Defense University.

At the end of the visit, the sides exchanged gifts and posed for a group photo.

News.Az