Pakistani foreign minister expresses sorrow over fatal plane crash in India

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his sadness on Thursday over a plane crash in neighboring India, where all 242 people aboard an Air India flight are believed to have died.

"Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief," Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said on social media platform X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Air India's London-bound flight crashed into a residential area in the city of Ahmedabad immediately after takeoff.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the crash as a "heartbreaking tragedy".

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss," he wrote on X.

India and Pakistan fought a four-day conflict last month in which 70 people were killed, their worst standoff since 1999.

