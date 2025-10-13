Yandex metrika counter

Pakistani PM arrives in Egypt for Gaza summit

Pakistani PM arrives in Egypt for Gaza summit
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Egypt on Monday to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace agreement.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, who will co-chair the high-level summit on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“Alhamdolillah, arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh this morning to attend the signing ceremony of the landmark Gaza peace plan — a crucial step towards lasting peace in the Middle East," the PM posted on X on arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Grateful to our co-hosts, President El-Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment without President Trump’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment,” he added.


