Pakistani PM arrives in Egypt for Gaza summit

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Egypt on Monday to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace agreement.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, who will co-chair the high-level summit on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“Alhamdolillah, arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh this morning to attend the signing ceremony of the landmark Gaza peace plan — a crucial step towards lasting peace in the Middle East," the PM posted on X on arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Grateful to our co-hosts, President El-Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment without President Trump’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment,” he added.

