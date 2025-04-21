Pakistani PM praises launch of Lahore-Baku flight as ‘diplomatic success’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully operated its first direct flight from Lahore to Baku on Sunday, a move hailed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “major diplomatic success.”

The new route is seen as a significant step in bolstering Pakistan’s ties with regional partners, News.Az reports, citing Arab News.

The new air link is part of Islamabad’s broader strategy to strengthen economic, tourism and diplomatic ties with Central Asian countries. Pakistan has been pushing to expand trade routes and people-to-people connectivity to boost its economy through enhanced trade, tourism and investment.

“This is a major diplomatic success for Pakistan,” Sharif said in a statement issued by his office after the flight arrived in Baku. “Azerbaijan is among our closest friends in the region, and we are striving to build partnerships with it across sectors, including tourism.”

Flight PK-159 departed Lahore at 11:50 AM with 152 passengers and landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, where it received a warm welcome.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Moinuddin, Airport Director Taimur Hassan and Azerbaijan’s Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev greeted passengers on arrival.

The flight was celebrated onboard with a cake-cutting ceremony. Passengers received gift packs and mobile phones through a lucky draw. PIA’s return flight, PK-160, later departed from Baku for Lahore.

A formal send-off ceremony was held in Lahore earlier in the day, attended by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

“PIA is expanding its network, and Baku is an important addition to this chain,” Asif said. “This flight will significantly strengthen relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.”

Sharif said similar air links with other friendly countries would follow soon, as part of Pakistan’s plan to strengthen regional integration.

“The launch of direct PIA flights between Lahore and Baku will help promote tourism,” the prime minister said. “We will soon begin similar direct flights with other friendly nations.”

News.Az