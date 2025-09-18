Pakistani security forces eliminate four terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists on Wednesday during an intelligence-based operation in the country's southwest Balochistan province, the military said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Khuzdar district of the province following reports about the presence of terrorists, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The military added that the security forces cordoned off the militants' hideout, which led to an intense fire exchange.

The security forces killed four terrorists in the clash and also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the site, the statement said.

The ISPR added that the killed militants had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region against civilians and security forces.

The military said that a clearance operation had started to hunt any remaining militants, reaffirming the resolve of Pakistan's security forces to eliminate terrorism from the country.

News.Az