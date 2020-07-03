Pakistan's FM tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed on Friday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined himself at home.

The foreign minister announced it at Twitter, saying "this afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19."

Qureshi added that he is strong and energetic and will continue to work from home.

"I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on with my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," added Qureshi.

There is no report about the possible links which caused his infection because he had been conducting meeting continuously and had reportedly visited his hometown and met some locals also.

According to the data available on the website of Pakistan's health ministry on Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 221,896 with 4,551 deaths and 113,623 recoveries in the country.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az





News.Az