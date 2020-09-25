Pakistan’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan names priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly appointed ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said that one of his priorities during the tenure in Baku is to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Before coming to Azerbaijan, I was instructed to work on strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The two countries enjoy close ties in the political sphere, however, there are a lot of opportunities to boost economic ties,” the diplomat said, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurs’ role in this regard.

Ambassador Hayee also expressed his intention to achieve the launch of direct flights between Islamabad and Baku after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can also boost cooperation in the tourism sector. Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country. Baku is a very modern city, and many Pakistanis want to visit it. In turn, Pakistan’s diverse nature can arouse interest among Azerbaijani nationals,” he added.

News.Az