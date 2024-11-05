Palantir, DuPont, Trump Media rise premarket; Restaurant Brands falls
US stock futures edged higher Tuesday, as Wall Street prepares for a highly-important presidential election as well as more corporate earnings, News.az reports citing Investing .
Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock soared 14% after the data analytics software provider raised its full-year revenue forecast while reporting robust third-quarter results.
DuPont (NYSE:DD) stock rose 2% after the industrial materials maker raised its full-year profit forecast after beating third-quarter earnings target on strong demand for electronics and artificial intelligence-based technology.
Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) stock fell 1.5% after the company missed estimates for quarterly revenue due to weak demand across key businesses such as Tim Hortons, Burger King and international markets including China and the Middle East.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 1.4% after striking workers accepted a new contract offer after a vote on Monday (NASDAQ:MNDY), ending a prolonged and crippling strike.
Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock rose over 11%, suggesting investors feel confident about the former president‘s chances of regaining the White House.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock fell 1.5% after the KFC parent reported a surprise fall in worldwide same-store sales as it struggles with sluggish demand in the U.S., as well as choppy international sales.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 6.2% after the grains merchant cut its adjusted annual profit forecast and said it would amend its previous financial statements after finding additional accounting irregularities.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock fell 6.4% after the company forecast that its fourth-quarter revenue and profit performances will be below market expectations, citing a slowdown in the automotive industry.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock rose 5% after the engineering services provider reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for fiscal 2025.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock fell 4% after the iconic automaker reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock rose 1.3% after Bernstein upgraded its rating of the e-commerce group to ‘outperform’ from ‘market-perform’, saying the recent pullback offered "a better entry point" for investors.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock slumped 38% after the payment processing firm issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.
Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock soared 14% after the data analytics software provider raised its full-year revenue forecast while reporting robust third-quarter results.
DuPont (NYSE:DD) stock rose 2% after the industrial materials maker raised its full-year profit forecast after beating third-quarter earnings target on strong demand for electronics and artificial intelligence-based technology.
Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) stock fell 1.5% after the company missed estimates for quarterly revenue due to weak demand across key businesses such as Tim Hortons, Burger King and international markets including China and the Middle East.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 1.4% after striking workers accepted a new contract offer after a vote on Monday (NASDAQ:MNDY), ending a prolonged and crippling strike.
Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock rose over 11%, suggesting investors feel confident about the former president‘s chances of regaining the White House.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock fell 1.5% after the KFC parent reported a surprise fall in worldwide same-store sales as it struggles with sluggish demand in the U.S., as well as choppy international sales.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 6.2% after the grains merchant cut its adjusted annual profit forecast and said it would amend its previous financial statements after finding additional accounting irregularities.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock fell 6.4% after the company forecast that its fourth-quarter revenue and profit performances will be below market expectations, citing a slowdown in the automotive industry.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock rose 5% after the engineering services provider reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for fiscal 2025.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock fell 4% after the iconic automaker reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock rose 1.3% after Bernstein upgraded its rating of the e-commerce group to ‘outperform’ from ‘market-perform’, saying the recent pullback offered "a better entry point" for investors.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock slumped 38% after the payment processing firm issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.