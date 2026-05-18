Tribal leader among 3 killed in northwest Pakistan explosion

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A targeted bombing in a market in northwestern Pakistan has killed at least three people, including a prominent local tribal chief, and left four others injured.

The attack took place on Monday, May 18, in Wana, the capital of South Waziristan—a volatile tribal district running along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan. According to district police chief Mohammad Tahir, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated to target the vehicle of the head of the Ahmedzai tribe, who died in the blast, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The assassination of the tribal leader strikes at the heart of the local community, as the Ahmedzai tribe makes up more than 60% of the population in the immediate region.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly market bombing, the region has long been plagued by militant violence. South Waziristan historically served as the founding headquarters for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of several militant groups operating in the borderlands. Emergency teams and security forces have cordoned off the area as an investigation into the attack continues.

News.Az