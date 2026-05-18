NATO stages massive war games as tensions over Europe’s security grow

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Around 3,000 elite troops from the US, the UK and 22 other countries are taking part in NATO’s largest special forces exercise ever held in Europe amid growing security concerns and uncertainty over future American military support.

The 10-day military exercise, called Trojan Footprint 2026, is taking place across 10 countries and is aimed at testing NATO’s response to infiltration attempts, sabotage operations, cyberattacks and other hybrid threats believed to be linked to Russia, News.Az reports, citing UK News.

The drills began on May 11 and include operations across the Mediterranean, Baltic and Black seas involving land, sea and air forces.

During one of the exercises near the coast of Greece, American military personnel pushed inflatable boats attached to parachutes from a US C-130 transport aircraft before waves of US and Greek special forces jumped into the sea.

The troops later reached shore and carried out a simulated mission targeting a group of suspected enemy forces that had reportedly established a base for disruptive operations.

According to the scenario, the allied forces used drones and other systems to attack the site and capture or eliminate a “high value target.”

A Greek special forces soldier who participated in the operation described the training as useful preparation for real threats and said cooperation with American troops felt natural and effective.

The exercise also highlights the key role played by the United States in Europe’s defense at a time when US President Donald Trump has repeatedly discussed reducing the American military presence on the continent.

Officials say the drills are intended to strengthen coordination between allied forces and improve readiness against modern security challenges below the level of full-scale war.

News.Az