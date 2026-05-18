Anar Guliyev: WUF13 demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation in sustainable urban development

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Baku has officially transformed into the focal point of the global urban planning community as the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) gets underway, uniting world leaders, financial institutions, and grassroots organizations to shape the future of human settlements.

“Today is an important day not only for Azerbaijan but for the global urban planning community as a whole. In the coming days, Baku will become a meeting venue for governments, international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society, youth, women, the private sector, and local communities,” said Anar Guliyev, the National Coordinator of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, during a press conference within the framework of the forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Anar Guliyev stated that the primary goal uniting all participants is shaping a better urban future for everyone.

The Committee Chairman noted that Azerbaijan's journey leading to WUF13 began many years ago. According to him, national urban forums have been organized in the country since 2021, and these platforms serve to foster a broad public dialogue regarding sustainable urban development.

"By bringing diverse stakeholders together, these forums have created opportunities to discuss the future of our human settlements. At the same time, they have played an important role in strengthening national coordination, identifying priorities, exchanging experiences, and aligning our policies with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals," the Committee Chairman emphasized.

The Chairman added that the national urban forums have also contributed to fostering a culture of inclusive urban dialogue, ensuring that various sectors contribute to building better cities.

Anar Guliyev stated that hosting WUF13 in Baku is a logical continuation of the dialogue and cooperation that Azerbaijan has pursued at the international level in recent years.

"Hosting the World Urban Forum is both a great responsibility and an expression of the trust placed in Azerbaijan by the international community and UN-Habitat. We highly appreciate the partnership and close cooperation that made this forum possible," he noted.

The Committee Chairman emphasized that for Azerbaijan, WUF13 is not just an international event, but also a reflection of the country's national priorities and vision for the future.

According to him, large-scale projects are progressing in the country toward modernizing cities, expanding green infrastructure, improving public services, providing affordable housing, increasing climate resilience, and building smarter, more inclusive communities.

News.Az