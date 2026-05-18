Saudi Arabia intercepts hostile drones amid rising regional tensions

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Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that entered the country’s airspace from the direction of Iraq.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying the drones were detected earlier in the day and were neutralized before causing any damage, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Malki stated that Riyadh reserves the right to respond to the attack at a time and place of its choosing.

He stressed that Saudi authorities are taking all necessary operational measures to counter any attempts targeting the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the safety of citizens and residents.

The statement comes amid growing tensions across the Middle East and increasing concerns over regional security developments.

News.Az