South Korean court sentences four for assaulting reporters

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A South Korean court has handed down suspended prison sentences to four individuals who participated in a violent courthouse riot last year, which involved the assault of broadcast journalists covering protests linked to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Monday, May 18, the Seoul Western District Court sentenced each of the four defendants to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of special assault, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The charges stem from an incident on January 19, 2025, when the individuals trespassed onto court property. The group collectively swarmed and assaulted journalists who were reporting on a high-profile protest. The demonstration had been organized to oppose the court's decision to extend the detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol following his highly controversial December 3, 2024, declaration of martial law.

During the ruling, the court stated that the rioters deliberately obstructed the reporters' movements and hurled insults, creating a dangerous and hostile environment. The judge firmly rejected arguments from the defense claiming the actions were unintentional.

The riot underscores the intense political fallout in South Korea following the 2024 martial law crisis. Yoon was officially removed from office last year after being found guilty of illegally imposing military rule, and he is currently serving a life sentence.

News.Az