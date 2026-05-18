Cuba’s drone build-up sparks US alarm as Washington warns of rising regional threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuba has reportedly acquired more than 300 military drones from Russia and Iran, according to classified intelligence cited by Axios, raising concerns within the administration of US President Donald Trump over potential escalation in the Caribbean region.

The alleged deliveries from Russia and Iran have been ongoing since 2023, with US officials warning that Havana may be expanding its military drone capabilities for potential use against the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, American naval vessels, and possible targets near Key West, Florida, News.Az reports, citing Novinite.

US officials expressed concern over the growing sophistication of drone warfare and the possible involvement of Iranian advisers in Cuba, describing the situation as an increasingly serious regional security threat involving multiple state and non-state actors.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the allegations, accusing Washington of constructing a false narrative to justify economic and political pressure on the island, and denied that Cuba poses any military threat.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Havana, including new U.S. economic restrictions on oil deliveries to Cuba, diplomatic warnings, and reports of possible legal action against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro.

Recent statements from the Trump administration, including claims of plans to “take over” Cuba “almost immediately,” have further intensified concerns over the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

News.Az