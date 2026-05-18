Take-Two CEO stands by GTA 6 launch date despite delays

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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again reaffirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Normally, a third confirmation of a release date would not be major news, but given that this is the most anticipated game of its generation—and that there will be freshmen entering high school who were not even born when the previous Grand Theft Auto game was released—it continues to draw attention, News.Az reports, citing Insider Gaming.

GTA 6 was initially slated for release in 2025, then pushed to May 2026, and finally delayed again in November 2025, with the release date now set for November 19, 2026.

Back in April, at the iicon event for industry executives, Zelnick said many people would be “calling in sick” on November 19. He has now reaffirmed the date once more, this time with even greater confidence.

Speaking to David Senra, Zelnick said he is certain about the game’s release date: November 19. When asked about the number of delays, Zelnick said, “I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that.”

Senra also asked whether the Grand Theft Auto franchise is the most successful gaming intellectual property of all time. Zelnick said the answer depends on the criteria used, but he stated that GTA is widely considered the most valuable entertainment IP ever created.

“I think so, but it depends on how you count. I think if you counted every Mario Kart, Call of Duty, and a bunch of others, it’s not entirely clear. But I think in terms of the value of the IP, most people believe it is the most valuable entertainment IP ever created,” he said.

News.Az