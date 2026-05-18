WUF13 in Baku draws massive Turkish media coverage - PHOTOS

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Turkish media outlets have given widespread coverage to the launch of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, hailing the Azerbaijani capital as the global hub where the "future of cities" is currently being shaped.

Major news agencies, television networks, and newspapers across Türkiye are closely following the UN-Habitat event, which has drawn over 42,000 international participants from 182 countries. The prominent coverage underscores the deep ties between the two nations, with Turkish journalists emphasizing how the massive summit has successfully brought the international community together in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A key focal point of the Turkish reports is Azerbaijan’s innovative "smart city" and "smart village" projects, which are being built throughout its liberated territories. WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev highlighted these sustainable rebuilding projects during the opening sessions, showcasing how the country is actively contributing to modern, tech-driven urban development.

The Turkish press also noted that WUF13 serves as another major test of Azerbaijan's premier organizational capabilities on the world stage. Media outlets recalled that Baku is no stranger to handling massive international crowds, having successfully hosted the landmark UN COP29 climate summit just two years ago in 2024.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az