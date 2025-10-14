Palestinian prisoners granted release

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last Monday was an emotional day for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as 1,968 prisoners were released from Israeli prisons.

The vast majority, approximately 1,700, were civilians kidnapped by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) from Gaza. None of them were charged, and all of them spoke of the systematic torture and starvation inflicted on them by the Israeli prison authorities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Another group of 250 Palestinian captives serving life sentences in Israeli prisons were also released. But only 96 went home, while the remaining 154 were instantly deported from their captivity to Egypt without meeting or seeing their families.

Of these, 157 belonged to Fatah, 65 to Hamas, 16 to Islamic Jihad, 11 to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and one to the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Large groups of people in Ramallah welcomed the freed captives who were released first in the West Bank, the first stop. Thirty-eight buses then crossed into Gaza carrying the vast majority of the released POWs where bigger crowds waited for them in Khan Younis.

Almost all the captives appeared to be severely malnourished, traumatised, and in many cases missing limbs. According to testimonies from Israeli doctors, amputations are frequently carried out at the notorious Israeli Sde Teiman Camp as a result of the torture, prolonged shackling, untreated injuries, gunshot wounds, and medical neglect of Palestinian prisoners.

News.Az