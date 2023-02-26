Rally marking 31st anniversary of Khojaly genocide held in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rally on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held in the famous Heldenplatz square of Vienna, the Austrian capital, News.Az reports.

Over 1,000 Azerbaijanis from 31 countries of the world, community members, representatives of diaspora organizations and peoples having friendly attitude towards the country participated in the rally.

The rally started with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and continued with a minute's silence to pay tribute to the dear memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of motherland and the victims of Khojaly genocide.

Azerbaijanis, as well as the foreigners waved the flags of Azerbaijan and the countries they live in, held posters with slogans depicting the recognition of the Khojaly genocide.

The participants gave information about the Khojaly genocide, drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani people had been waiting for 31 years for justice. The speeches were delivered mainly in English, Lithuanian, Serbian, German, Italian, French, Greek, Polish, Hebrew, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Norwegian, Finnish, Spanish, and Turkish languages. The rally participants demanded legal and political assessment of the crime and brining the perpetrators of the crime to account.

A documentary film dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, produced with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was demonstrated, pieces of classical music dedicated to the memory of the victims of the genocide were played.

The diaspora members put candles around “Khojaly 613” inscription.

As part of the rally, booklets and brochures prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were distributed to the city residents to raise awareness about the Khojaly genocide.

At the end, the statement of the rally was read in English and German languages.

It should be noted the participants of the rally gathered monetary aid for the victims of the devastating natural disaster in Türkiye. Gathered amount was transferred to the account of AFAD by the Organizing Committee of the rally.

It is almost several years that Azerbaijani communities abroad and diaspora organizations hold mass peaceful campaigns on the occasion of the Khojaly genocide to raise awareness.

The 1st Pan-European Karabakh rally was held by the Azerbaijani diaspora in Brussels in 2019, the 2nd Pan-European Karabakh rally was held in Berlin in front of the Brandenburg Gate in 2020, and the Pan-American Khojaly rally was held in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC in 2022.





News.Az