Paris-2024: Azerbaijani judoka reaches 1/8 finals
- 02 Aug 2024 12:56
Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri has reached the 1/8 finals at the Summer Olympics in Paris (Paris 2024).The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the weight category over 100 kg, met Rafael Silva (Brazil) in the 1/16 finals.
Having defeated the opponent, Kokauri advanced to the 1/8 finals.
Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (80 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev won gold medals at the Paris 2024.