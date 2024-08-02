Yandex metrika counter

Paris-2024: Azerbaijani judoka reaches 1/8 finals

Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri has reached the 1/8 finals at the Summer Olympics in Paris (Paris 2024).

The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the weight category over 100 kg, met Rafael Silva (Brazil) in the 1/16 finals.

Having defeated the opponent, Kokauri advanced to the 1/8 finals.

Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (80 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev won gold medals at the Paris 2024.

