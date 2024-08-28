+ ↺ − 16 px

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kicks off tonight, with the opening ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. local time, News.az reports.

The Games will feature 4,400 athletes representing 184 delegations who will compete in 22 different sports, including two—goalball and boccia—which are unique to the Paralympics and do not have an Olympic equivalent.Here are some of the most anticipated events at this year’s Games. A full schedule is available on the Paralympics website

