Parliamentary Meeting held in Baku within the COP29 underway - PHOTO
The second day of the Parliamentary Meeting at COP29, jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Azerbaijani Parliament, has kicked off in Baku, News.az reports.
The event is attended by IPU Vice-President from Azerbaijan, MP Sevil Mikayilova.
The meeting will feature sessions on the following topics:
- "Addressing climate vulnerability: promoting a comprehensive and equitable approach to climate action"
- "Harnessing technology to tackle climate change and ensuring fair access"
- "Efforts to safeguard health and food security in the face of a changing climate"
- "Navigating human mobility and climate change: addressing climate-induced migration and displacement"
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) officially began in Baku on November 11.
The UNFCCC is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system. The acronym "COP" (Conference of the Parties) refers to the highest legislative body of the convention, which oversees its implementation.
The convention has 198 parties, and COP meetings are held annually unless otherwise agreed. The first COP took place in March 1995 in Berlin, with the convention's secretariat based in Bonn.
