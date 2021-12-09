Part of Amenian soldiers returned by Azerbaijan detained in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian law enforcement agencies detained five out of ten servicemen returned by Azerbaijan, said the press secretary of the Armenian Investigative Committee Vardan Tadevosyan, according to Armenian media.

"Currently, five servicemen have been detained on charges of violating the rules of military service and combat duty, which led to serious consequences. Petition for the arrest of the servicemen submitted to the court, ”Tadevosyan added.

On December 4, 2021, as a result of negotiations The Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of humanism, transferred 10 servicemen of Armenian origin to the Armenian side.

The handed persons were detained on November 16, 2021, while preventing the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar of the state border.

News.Az

