Partial solar eclipse will take place on April 30

A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on April 30, the celestial body will be closed by 64% in the maximum phase, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The eclipse will begin at 22.47 Baku time off the Antarctic coast of the Pacific Ocean. It will end at 2.37 Baku time on May 1 at sunset in the Eastern Pacific Ocean near Chile.

The maximum phase should come at 00.41 Baku time, when the Moon will close the star by 64%.

