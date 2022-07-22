Participants of international media forum arrive at Fuzuli International Airport (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the first International Media Forum, titled "Global Trends and New Challenges in Media", arrived at Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport.

The participants include foreign media representatives and experts from about 20 countries, as well as local media representatives, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from Fuzuli.

The forum will be organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) on the occasion of July 22 – National Press Day.

The participants will then go to the city of Shusha to participate in the forum.

Yesterday, within the framework of the upcoming forum, the guests got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center and took part in a conference on "Deepening reforms in the media: towards new goals."





