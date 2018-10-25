Pashinyan appoints his new adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed his new adviser, according to the governmental website.

Accordingly, by the Law on Public Service, Yeghishe Kirakosyan has been appointed the adviser to the Prime Minister, News.am reported.

Kirakosyan previously worked as Assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2008-2012, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Justice since 2012, Chief Legal Counsel in the IDeA Foundation in 2014-2017.

News.Az

