Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan appoints his new adviser

  • Region
  • Share
Pashinyan appoints his new adviser

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed his new adviser, according to the governmental website.

Accordingly, by the Law on Public Service, Yeghishe Kirakosyan has been appointed the adviser to the Prime Minister, News.am reported.

Kirakosyan previously worked as Assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2008-2012, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Justice since 2012, Chief Legal Counsel in the IDeA Foundation in 2014-2017.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      