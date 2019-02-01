Pashinyan dismisses three deputy governors and head of Armenian Security Council’s office

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree dismissing three deputy governors and head of the Security Council’s office, according to the official w

Larisa Madoyan was dismissed as Kotayk province’s deputy governor, Ara Melikjanyan was dismissed as Shirak province’s deputy governor and Artsvik Nikogosyan was dismissed as Gegharkunik province’s deputy governor.

Artavazd Barseghyan was dismissed as head of the Security Council’s office, ARKA reported.

News.Az

