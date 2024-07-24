Pashinyan expected to clarify issue of Armenia’s invitation to COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to address the issue of Armenia's invitation to the COP29 climate summit, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this November, at a press conference in August.

The Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers revealed Pashinyan’s plans in response to the Armenian media's inquiry, News.Az reports."We sent a written request to the government asking them to inform us when the Armenian side received the invitation. We asked whether the Prime Minister of Armenia will go to Baku and participate in the COP29 conference. The Prime Minister will address this issue at a press conference in August," the department said.As reported, Azerbaijan has officially invited Armenia to participate in the 29th UN Climate Change Conference, COP29. The invitation was extended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, who also serves as the COP29 President. The invitation was directed to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. To date, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has not responded to the invitation. A spokeswoman for the Ministry indicated that they will provide information if the issue is raised in the future.

News.Az