Pashinyan hails first Russia-Armenia transit train via Azerbaijan as ‘historic’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the arrival of the first cargo transit train from Russia to Armenia, passing through Azerbaijan and Georgia, as a historic development.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the Armenian premier noted that a shipment of Kazakh grain is also expected to arrive soon, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan also reiterated Armenia’s readiness to facilitate two-way cargo transit between Türkiye and Azerbaijan through its territory.

“This is also an important milestone in terms of the agreements reached in Washington and the implementation of the points of the Washington Declaration,” he said.

Pashinyan added: “I once again reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to immediately ensure the transport of goods from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Azerbaijan via the Margara–Kornidzor route. Even if a truck approaches the checkpoint in half an hour — from either the Kornidzor side or the Margara side — we are ready to facilitate the crossing.”

News.Az