Pashinyan says Armenia more likely to quit CSTO

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said that it is more likely for Armenia to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) than to reactivate its membership.

He made the remarks during a press conference held on July 16 while discussing Armenia’s current stance on the CSTO, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Back in February 2024, Pashinyan announced that Armenia had frozen its participation in the CSTO, citing the organization’s failure to fulfill its obligations to Armenia.

Since then, Armenia has not taken part in the events organized within the framework of the CSTO and has not paid its membership fee.

