Russia, UAE discuss Strait of Hormuz crisis

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Top diplomats from Russia and the United Arab Emirates held a phone conversation to discuss regional developments, including the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel war on Iran, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The talks took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ministry said the discussion focused on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, including related deliberations at the United Nations.

Moscow reportedly stressed the importance of supporting ongoing negotiation efforts between Iran and the United States, emphasizing diplomatic engagement as the key path forward.

The Russian side also reiterated its position that any prospects for stabilization in the region should not be undermined by renewed hostilities, warning that such escalation could lead to civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran and neighboring countries.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and coordinate approaches with other involved parties in pursuit of a long-term and sustainable settlement to the situation.

News.Az