Iran releases Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi on bail over health concerns

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Iranian authorities have released Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi on bail amid growing concerns over her deteriorating health, and she has been transferred to a hospital in Tehran, according to her foundation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The foundation said that “Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi, after 10 days of hospitalization in Zanjan, has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail.”

It added that her transfer by ambulance has been completed and she is now at Tehran Pars Hospital, where she is being treated by her own medical team.

The statement also cited her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, as saying that Mohammadi was released from Zanjan Hospital on Sunday after authorities suspended her sentence to allow her to receive medical treatment.

“She was transferred by ambulance to Pars Hospital in Tehran, where she has been admitted,” the foundation quoted Nili as saying.

Mohammadi’s Paris-based husband, Taghi Rahmani, also confirmed on X that she had been moved to Pars Hospital.

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, was arrested in May 2015 on charges of “founding an illegal group.”

News.Az