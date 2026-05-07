Pashinyan skips Moscow Victory Day parade

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

“During my visit to Russia in April, I informed the President of Russia that, due to the campaigning period, I would not be able to participate in the May 9 events,” Pashinyan said at a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

The campaigning period for the June 7 election in Armenia will start on May 8.The ruling Civil Contract party earlier said that party members, including Pashinyan, will be campaigning on May 8 and 9 in Syunik Province.The 2026 Moscow Victory Day parade, marking the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, is scheduled to take place on May 9.

News.Az