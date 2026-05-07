Pashinyan skips Moscow Victory Day parade
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.
“During my visit to Russia in April, I informed the President of Russia that, due to the campaigning period, I would not be able to participate in the May 9 events,” Pashinyan said at a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.
The campaigning period for the June 7 election in Armenia will start on May 8.The ruling Civil Contract party earlier said that party members, including Pashinyan, will be campaigning on May 8 and 9 in Syunik Province.The 2026 Moscow Victory Day parade, marking the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, is scheduled to take place on May 9.
By Leyla Şirinova