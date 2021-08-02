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Nazi Germany
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.07 May 2026-15:02
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A memorial plaque dedicated to the Azerbaijani prisoners held in the Nazi concentration camp was unveiled in Germany on Sunday at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Berlin.05 May 2025-13:06
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An Italian court has ordered Germany to pay an additional €4 million ($4.2 million) in compensation to the relatives of those killed in a Nazi massacre in the village of Pietransieri during World War II, bringing the total compensation to €15 million ($15.8 million).10 Dec 2024-17:38
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German officials indicated that the country would not arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the ICC ruling, citing Germany's Nazi history, News.az reports citing The Telegraph.23 Nov 2024-16:54
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