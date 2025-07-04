Pasquantino’s two-run single powers Royals past Mariners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vinnie Pasquantino delivered a crucial two-run single in the seventh inning, helping the Kansas City Royals edge out the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Thursday night.

Seth Lugo (6-5) allowed just one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Lucas Erceg and Taylor Clarke got two outs each, and Carlos Estévez pitched 1 1/3 innings to get his 24th save. Estévez gave up a leadoff homer to Dominic Canzone in the ninth and had runners on second and third after a wild pitch with one out, but struck out Julio Rodríguez and got Raleigh to ground out to end the game.

Jorge Polanco homered in the fourth inning to put the Mariners up 1-0, and also had two doubles,.

Logan Evans, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, made his first big league start since May 10 and gave up three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Casey Legumina (4-4) walked the first two batters to begin the seventh inning and was replaced by Carlos Vargas, who gave up the run-scoring hits to Witt and Pasquantino.

Key moment

The Royals capitalized on consecutive walks by Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India against Legumijna to start the seventh, setting the stage for Witt and Pasquantino.

Key stat

Witt has now hit safely in his last 23 road games, breaking Hal McRae's 42-year-old Kansas City record.

Up next

Royals LHP Kris Bubic (6-6, 2.25 ERA) opens a three-game series at Arizona against Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.13). Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (7-4, 2.93 ERA) faces Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (7-4, 2.93).

