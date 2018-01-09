Passenger bus overturns in Russia’s Stavropol region injuring four

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people have been injured in a bus accident in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, an emergency source told, TASS reports.

"An Ikarus bus travelling to Derbent ran off the road and overturned," the source said, adding that "out of 18 people onboard, four suffered injuries."

The injured were taken to hospital, while others continued their journey to Derbent on another bus.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

News.Az

