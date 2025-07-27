Passenger train carrying hundreds of people derails in Germany

As specified, part of the train is lying on its side, the roof of one of the cars is badly damaged. Several cars have completely derailed and are lying on a wooded embankment between the trees.

As a result of the incident, several people were injured. At the moment, rescuers are inspecting the carriages, and police and emergency services have left for the scene of the incident.

Photos distributed by foreign media from the scene of the incident in a remote forest show rescuers trying to saw through a train carriage that had flipped over on its side.