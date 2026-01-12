Patriots overpower Chargers 16-3 in AFC wild-card win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drake Maye threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Hunter Henry, and New England’s defense delivered a punishing performance against Justin Herbert as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

Andy Borregales accounted for nine points by converting three field goals for the Patriots (15-3), who earned their first playoff victory since winning the Super Bowl to conclude the 2018 season. New England will host the winner of Monday night’s matchup between Pittsburgh and Houston in the divisional round, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Making his first career playoff appearance, Maye completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards and added a team-high 66 rushing yards. He did throw one interception and lost a fumble, but the Chargers (11-7) were unable to turn either turnover into points.

The Patriots’ defense limited Los Angeles to just 207 total yards and recorded six sacks of Herbert. One of those sacks forced a fumble that helped set up New England’s lone touchdown of the game.

“How about our defense, man? Congrats to the defense,” Maye said. “What a night. It was so fun to watch.”

The loss marked the second consecutive season the Chargers were eliminated in the wild-card round. Herbert finished 19 of 31 for 159 yards and led his team in rushing with 57 yards, falling to 0-3 in playoff games.

The Chargers had not gone an entire playoff game without scoring a touchdown since their 21-12 loss to the Patriots in the AFC championship game following the 2007 season.

New England moved into the red zone on its opening possession of the third quarter, but the drive stalled when Maye was strip-sacked by Odafe Oweh, with De’Shawn Hand recovering the fumble for Los Angeles.

After the Chargers were forced to punt, Maye connected with Kayshon Boutte on a 42-yard completion that moved the ball to the Los Angeles 27-yard line. However, the Patriots again settled for a field goal, with Borregales converting from 39 yards to extend the lead to 9-3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Maye found Boutte for 16 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson followed with a 13-yard run, setting up a perfectly placed 28-yard touchdown pass to Henry that pushed New England’s advantage to 16-3.

The Chargers responded by gaining back-to-back first downs on their next possession, but the drive unraveled when linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson strip-sacked Herbert and recovered the loose ball himself.

Los Angeles had one final chance, but its last drive ended when Herbert was sacked by Milton Williams on fourth down.

The opening quarter featured plenty of activity, but neither team managed to score until early in the second quarter.

Pinned inside their own 10-yard line following a Chargers punt, the Patriots saw Maye’s pass intended for Austin Hooper tipped by Teair Tart and intercepted by Daiyan Henley.

Los Angeles took over at the New England 10-yard line but came away empty-handed when Herbert misfired on a fourth-and-2 pass attempt intended for Keenan Allen, preserving the scoreless tie at the time.

The Patriots took over and got some breathing room via a 48-yard catch-and-run by Stevenson.

Thirteen plays and a fourth-down conversion later, the drive ended with Borregales' 23-yard field goal.

Injuries

Patriots: CB Carlton Davis left in the first half with a toe injury but returned. ... CB Christian Gonzalez left in the second half with a head injury.

Up next

Chargers: End of season.

Patriots: Host either Houston or Pittsburgh next Sunday.

