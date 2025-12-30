Patriots WR Stefon Diggs faces strangulation, assault charges

A motion hearing was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

According to WCVB-TV, a judge is considering whether to impound court documents ahead of Diggs’ arraignment on January 23, which is the Friday before the AFC Championship Game.

In a statement, the Patriots said: "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

According to the Boston Globe, Diggs' lawyer, Michael R. DiStefano, said there would be "substantial risk of widespread publicity" that could taint the case without keeping all details sealed.

Diggs' defense team said it's working on a monetary resolution to the incident, according to the Globe.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Diggs, 32, leads the Patriots with 82 receptions for 970 yards, with four touchdowns.

The Patriots (13-3) have their final regular-season game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, then will be in the AFC playoffs.