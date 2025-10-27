Paul Biya re-elected as Cameroon’s president for eighth term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cameroon’s long-serving president, Paul Biya, has secured an eighth term in office, winning 53.66% of the vote, the country’s Constitutional Council announced Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary of the Cameroon National Salvation Front came second with 35.19% of the votes.

Out of over eight million registered voters, more than 4.6 million Cameroonians cast ballots, marking a 57% turnout—slightly higher than 2018’s 53.85% but lower than 2011’s 65.82%.

Biya, 92, has been in power since 1982 and leads the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.

Under the Constitution, the newly re-elected president must be sworn in within 15 days of the official announcement, in a ceremony attended by Parliament, the Constitutional Council, and the Supreme Court.

