Paul George reflects on Clippers departure ahead of first game against former team

As Paul George prepares to face his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers star expressed that he holds no grudges and looked back fondly on his time with the franchise—particularly his relationship with team owner Steve Ballmer and Clippers management.

George said, it was so surprising that he wasn't able to remain in a Clippers uniform when contract negotiations with the team didn't go as planned, resulting in the nine-time All-Star signing a four-year, $212 million contract in free agency with the Sixers, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. "I think it got kind of misconstrued or [the] narrative kind of wasn't written correctly with the relationship with Lawrence [Frank], the relationship with Steve Ballmer," George said before the Sixers had their morning shootaround at UCLA. "I mean, they were awesome the whole time I was here."Kind of the reason why it was such a shocking decision how it played out at the end. But they were awesome. My time here, I think that was kind of refreshing to be alongside and have a partnership like that with a front office. And so I think that was probably the highlight of the whole [time with the Clippers]. Just how great they were in my tenure here."George said on his podcast that he initially would have taken the same three-year, $150 million extension that Kawhi Leonard received in January. But when negotiations dragged on, George tabled discussions until after the season. He said by the time the Clippers were willing to give him that offer, he wanted either a no-trade clause to go with it or a four-year max offer.Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, was not willing to do either, citing the team's ability to maintain a sustainable contender and the restrictions that the new collective bargaining agreement has placed on luxury tax-paying teams that are in the second apron.In the middle of last season, when the Clippers were atop the West standings after a 26-5 tear and looking every bit a title contender, it would have been hard to fathom George not returning.

News.Az