Pavel Durov's statement increased the price of Crуptocurrencies connected with Telegram

Crуptocurrencies connected with Telegram saw an increase as CeO Pavel Durov made his first statement since his release, News.Az reports citing Happycoin Club .

"I'm still trying to understand what happened in France, but we've heard the concerns. I'll be working personallу to prevent the impact that's having on over 950 million users. Telegram people who use the messenger for criminal purposes - wrote Durov.Mr. Pavel has already started to implement his plans and has made changes to the rules for moderating content published in Telegram. In all applications appeared an option to send a report on the publication of illegal materials.Moreover, messenger employees can now write an email with a request to block content that violates the law. Digital assets issued on the blockchain Telegram Open Network benefited from Durov's willingness to make concessions.Native kriptovalуuta Toncoin (TON) networks have risen in price by more than 7% over the past XNUMX hours, token- DOGS meme (DOGS) added in price by 4%, and the cost of the game coin Notcoin (NOT) increased by 5%. However, the current rate of these digital assets is still significantly lower than the rates recorded before Durov’s arrest on August 24.

News.Az