Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be priority for US - State Department

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be priority for US - State Department

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be priority for US - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be a priority for the US, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, News.az reports.

"Outside of everything that is going on in the world, peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for us, for Secretary Blinken. This is something that the State Department will continue to engage in," he said.

News.Az