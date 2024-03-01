Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not in Paris, or Brussels: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not in Paris, or Brussels, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He made the remarks during a panel session at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"A peace treaty should not be pursued merely for the sake of peace treaty. There should be a real and genuine intention for peace. In that regard, Azerbaijan also emphasizes the bilateral aspect of the peace treaty. Peace lies between Baku and Yerevan, it is not in Paris, Brussels, or elsewhere. These two countries should come together and advance the peace agenda," he said.

Hajiyev noted that there is no such Karabakh issue for Azerbaijan, and the country's agenda is about peace and cooperation.

"The fundamental principles of the peace agenda and the text of the peace treaty have also been presented to the Armenian side. This once again demonstrates Azerbaijan's strong determination to advance the peace agenda. Diplomatic negotiations are ongoing between the parties, and during the Munich Security Conference, the meeting between the leaders was very fruitful and conducted in a positive manner. We aim to advance based on such parameters," the presidential aide added.

News.Az